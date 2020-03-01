‘Jacks secure SLC season title

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Basketball team secured their first Southland regular season title with a 95-76 win over Lamar on Saturday night.
Senior Kevon Harris led the way for SFA with 20 points and John Comeaux added another 12 against his hometown school.
The win secures SFA the No. 1 seed in the Southland conference tournament.
The 'Jacks were only up 42-38 at the break but outscored the Cardinals 53-38 in the final 20 minutes. SFA improved to 26-3 on the season and 17-1 in conference.
“I think it was a great game for the fans with good scoring by both teams,” SFA head coach Kyle Keller said. " It was not a good defensive game. I think it will not be fun when we look at that part of the tape. You have to give it to Lamar. They do a lot of things that makes it hard on defense. "
The 'Jacks have just two games left on the season before the SLC tournament and hopefully an appearance in the NCAA National Tournament.
“They don’t care who plays persay,” Keller said. “I have said this before. In this ‘self’ world we live in they just care if Stephen F. Austin wins. They just care if SFA wins.. I told them to bottle this up and take this when you are a part of businesses or families because this is special. I have been in this thirty years and have had a handful of teams that win like this. It is special and hard to do this. We have a chance to win 30 games. That is special."
SFA is at Abilene Christian next Tuesday.
