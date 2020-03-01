‘Jacks secure SLC season title

“They don’t care who plays persay,” Keller said. “I have said this before. In this ‘self’ world we live in they just care if Stephen F. Austin wins. They just care if SFA wins.. I told them to bottle this up and take this when you are a part of businesses or families because this is special. I have been in this thirty years and have had a handful of teams that win like this. It is special and hard to do this. We have a chance to win 30 games. That is special."