Lufkin police: Woman fled on foot after she stole car, led authorities on chase

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In the wake of a car chase involving a stolen vehicle that ended with the suspect fleeing on foot Saturday, the Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman.
“We’re asking people who live around McGregor Drive to keep an eye out for a black female wearing beige or white clothing, carrying a black bag,” stated a post on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page.
According to the post, the car, a Buick sedan, was reported stolen from Helen Street.
Officers with the Diboll Police Department tried to make a stop on the northbound vehicle after it was clocked at 100 mph on U.S. Highway 59 South. The woman refused to stop and continued into Lufkin.
The Lufkin Police Department joined the pursuit near the Naranjo Museum at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
The suspect turned onto Southwood Drive and stayed on the street past Loop 287. Eventually, the woman turned onto Camp Street before she bailed out of the stolen Buick on McGregor Drive and fled on foot,” the Facebook stated.
The woman is still at large, according to the Facebook post.
“Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous,” the Facebook post stated.
