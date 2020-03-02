Amarillo Bulls help local child’s Make-A-Wish Foundation dream come true

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s not everyday a child’s dream can come true, but for 10-year old Amarillo resident Micah Gallegos, that’s exactly what happened Saturday morning.
At 11:15 a.m., Micah, a child part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation who is in remission from battling cancer, signed an official contract to become the 24th member of the 2019-20 Amarillo Bulls organization.
Before signing his contract, Micah was welcomed by a tunnel of players from the current Bulls’ roster. From there, Micah got to experience what it is really like to be an Amarillo Bull. He met all of his new teammates, geared up in his own custom-made jersey, snacked on some Sonic Breakfast Burritos and watch game film to prepare for Saturday night’s matchup with the Topeka Pilots.
“I think it was a gift for us to be able to have such a cute little guy join our team, and you could see the smile on his face from the moment he walked in the locker room this morning,” Amarillo Bulls Head Coach Rocky Russo said following Saturday’s press conference. “I could see the smiles on the face of all the players. They were just excited as he was.”
In addition to becoming part of the team, Micah also was able to be on the ice during Saturday night’s opening ceremonies, as well as appearing as a guest on the Amarillo Bulls Radio Network and broadcast of the game with voice of the Amarillo Bulls, Mark Shelley.
“I wasn’t expecting much,” Micah said. “I was just expecting for me to hangout with them for a whole day. I don’t know how to skate, but the best thing I learned today was how to skate because the team actually helped me out skating.”
Micah’s mother, Alicia Gallegos, was also happy with how the day turned out.
“Well just seeing him happy all day today,” Alicia told NewsChannel 10′s Claudia Faust when asked how it has felt watching Micah during this experience. “I mean, we’ve been busy busy all day today.”
As if watching the Bulls try and complete a sweep of Topeka was enough, he also got to experience what an overtime atmosphere felt like at a hockey game, as the Bulls and Pilots went into a fourth period tied up at two. In the end, the Bulls wound up falling 3-2 in Overtime, ending a four-game win streak.
Despite the loss, Russo will still remember this day for years to come.
“This disease effects a lot of people in this world. Fortunately Micah is in remission and we’re extremely thankful for that,” Russo said. “My youngest sister went through cancer three times and when she was 13 years old, she went through the Make-A-Wish Program and my parents for many years were wish givers as a part of the program. To be able to be a part of this personally was extremely special and something I certainly didn’t take for granted. I woke up this morning a little extra giddy than I normally am on game day."
