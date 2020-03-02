Amber Alert discontinued for children who were in back seat of stolen vehicle

UPDATE: Texas DPS has discontinued this Amber Alert as of 8:51 p.m. Police say the children have been located.
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (KCBD) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children in the Farmers Branch area who were in the back seat when a truck was stolen on Sunday afternoon.
Farmers Branch police say the children were in the back seat of a 2017 GMC Terrain that was stolen from the 4000 block of Sigma Road at about 3:30 p.m.
Police say the car's owner was checking their mail when someone got in and drove away. It was not clear if the person who stole the Terrain knew there were children in the back seat.
The children in the back seat were 5-year-old Preston Jeremy Scarlett and 4-year-old Princess Janelle Scarlett.
Preston is 4 feet tall and weighs 42 pounds, police said. He has a mohawk hairstyle, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.
Princess is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds, police said. She has a cornrow hairstyle, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with a pink and green mermaid on it, blue jeans and black and pink Nike shoes.
The Terrain has a Texas license plate with the number HFL1525, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call 911.
