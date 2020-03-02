Amber Alert issued for 2 small children who went missing in Farmer’s Branch

FARMER’S BRANCH, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two young children who went missing Sunday in Farmer’s Branch.
According to the Amber Alert’s text on the missingkids.org website, the Farmer’s Branch Police Department is looking for Princess Jonelle Scarlett, 3, and Preston Jeremy Scarlett, 5.
Scarlett is described as being 3 feet tall and about 35 pounds. She has brown hair with multi-colored beads and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a mermaid in the middle, blue jeans, and black and pink Nikes.
Preston is 4 feet tall and about 42 pounds. He has a brown Mohawk and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans with a rip, and black Nikes.
The suspect is driving a burgundy 2016 GMC Terrain with the Texas license plate HFL1525. The vehicle has a black quarter panel, a red passenger door, and a missing front bumper.
The suspect was last heard from in Farmer’s Branch, according to the Amber Alert.
“Texas law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger,” the Amber Alert stated. “If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Farmer’s Branch Police Department at (469) 289-3270.
