Angelina County Sheriff candidates share their reasons for running and future plans

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With Election Day coming up on Tuesday, the candidates running for Angelina County Sheriff shared their reasons for running and their plans if they win the party’s nomination.
Question one, why are you running?
Terry Free: “It’s about making a difference. Angelina County needs a sheriff that can go in there with the knowledge, skills, abilities, and experience, and education to do that job and do it well.”
Greg Sanches: "I’m running again because one thing, you know, we’ve established, I think, the best sheriff’s department in Angelina County history. We came into office, had a lot of obstacles to overcome and through a great administration that I have and employees, we’ve done a good job.”
Bryan Holley: “I’ve wanted to run for sheriff for quite awhile now. Basically since about 2012. But, family comes first. My kids were still young. I knew that the job would engulf a lot of my time so I wanted to be that family person and let me kids grow up a little bit, which they have.”
Question two, if you win the party’s nomination, what are some of your goals as Angelina County Sheriff?
TF: "I have several platforms. I have a drug and addiction program that’s second to none. I have a reserve program that I’m going to be re-implementing. I have an at-risk youth program that I want to implement. I have an advanced rehabilitation program for the inmates that I want to get into play. And not only that, but I really want to address the animal cruelty issues in Angelina County.”
GS: “We have some grants that we’ve been working on body cams. We have some software that we’re working on right now that’s going to be really good for the whole department over there. It’s also going to be good for the deputies out in their cars. They have in-car computers and it’s going to work with our dispatch to be able to talk back and forth a lot easier and more efficient.”
BH: “Having a full fledged narcotics unit with at least three officers, definitely no less than three officers. Implement and reorganize the reserve force. Which is a voluntary group of deputies that can help fill the gaps within the full time duties. Another one would be a K-9 program. I’m an old K-9 officer as well. They can do so much and are so instrumental in combating narcotics. I would also like to bring back a fully functioning SWAT team.”
In order to vote for Angelina County Sheriff you must vote on the republican ticket.
