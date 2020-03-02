First Alert: Rain chances ratcheting up for the mid-week time frame

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will keep the clouds and damp conditions in place tonight and during Super Tuesday. However, the good news is that our rain chances on Election Day tomorrow are only at 30%, which means you should have more than ample time to get to the polls without the weather playing a significant factor.
The main storm system out in southern California will track through the Lone Star State on Wednesday, ratcheting up our rain chances to 90%. It will be a wet Wednesday, which is why we have a high threat for disruptive weather. Rain will start early in the day and it will move through in waves, which means you will want to have the rain gear handy at all times on Wednesday.
Rainfall amounts with this mid-week system will average between one-to-two inches before drier weather moves in for the back half of this week.
Outside of a few lingering showers early Thursday morning, expect drier weather to return by Thursday afternoon as the rain pushes off into Louisiana and well out into the Gulf of Mexico.
Behind this departing Pacific front, look for a return to sunshine and fantastic weather from late Thursday afternoon through early Sunday.
Chilly mornings will give way to mild afternoons under sun-filled skies and low humidity during this time frame.
Clouds and brisk, southerly winds will return by Sunday, setting the stage for scattered downpours to return to our region by early next week.
