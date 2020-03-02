First Alert Weather Day cancelled for Wednesday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day has been cancelled.
It should still be noted that as a strong upper-level disturbance tracks through the area beginning early on Wednesday, on and off heavy rains will lead to isolated possibilities of flooding, primarily in low-lying, poor drainage areas. A few stronger storms could potentially generate some isolated gusty winds as well, but the overall severe threat has continued to diminish.
We ask that you all still remain Weather Alert for Wednesday into early Thursday. We will continue to update you as we get closer to this event.
