Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber made his first appearance against big league hitters in 10 months on Sunday. He pitched three innings for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Dodgers and allowed two runs and two hits, including a homer. The last time he was in a game, he was with Cleveland and left with a broken forearm after being hit by a line drive. Kluber was traded to the Rangers in the offseason and is hoping to return to the form he showed when he was one of baseball's top pitchers in the five years before 2019.