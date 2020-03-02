Know before you go: Voting begins with finding your ballot box

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Before you vote on Tuesday, you’ll need to know where to find your ballot box.
In Texas, some counties participate in the Countywide Polling Place Program, while others require you vote at an assigned precinct. Below is a list of East Texas counties who participate in countywide voting along with a lists of those who require you vote in your assigned precinct.
Your voting precinct number can be found next to your birth year on your voter registration certificate. You can also find it on the Secretary of State’s website at “My Voter Page."
Countywide voting (You can vote at any location in your county of registration)
- Smith
- Gregg
- Rusk
- Upshur
- Marion
- Henderson
Precinct Voting (You must vote at your assigned precinct)
- Angelina
- Nacogdoches
- Wood
- Cherokee
- Rains
- Harrison
- Van Zandt
- Anderson
- Panola
- Shelby
- San Augustine
- Sabine
If you have questions about your specific precinct polling place, contact your county’s election office.
According to Vote Texas, you will be asked to present one of the seven acceptable forms of photo identification when voting, unless you are a voter with a permanent exemption on your voter registration certificate.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.
