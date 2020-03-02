Man wanted for questioning in Crockett woman’s disappearance arrested in Colorado

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Crockett police said a man who was wanted for questioning in a woman’s disappearance has been taken into custody in Colorado.
According to the Crockett Police Department, David Denson was taken into custody in Alamosa, Colorado on Feb. 28. The department said he has waived extradition and will be brought back to Crockett on felony charges for violating his probation.
The department said Denson was wanted for questioning in the suspicious disappearance of Faye Lynn Paul.
The department said the investigation is ongoing and they will provide an update as soon as they can. They said they are working with Colorado State Patrol the Alamosa Police Department, and the Texas Rangers on bringing Denson back across the state line.
