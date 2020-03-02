Nacogdoches residents celebrate Texas’ 184th Independence Day

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Daughters of the Republic of Texas conducted its annual Texas Independence Day observance in Oak Grove Cemetery and Old University Building in Nacogdoches.
The 184th birthday of the Lone Star State entailed wreaths and a Texas flag placed at the four signers of the Texas Independence who are buried at Oak Grove.
Following was the bell ringing at the Old University Building, with special recognition of the late Jeff Opperman, a member of the Texas Army who always reenacted and fired a gun salute at the event. Opperman’s family was present at Monday’s event.
Texas Independence Day is the celebration of the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence on March 2, 1836. With this document signed by 59 delegates, settlers in Texas officially declared independence from Mexico and created the Republic of Texas.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.