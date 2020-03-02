Potential for heavy rain, gusty winds Tuesday night into Wednesday

EAST TEXAS, (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Most of East Texas has been included in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather, with a few spots in Deep East Texas in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5). During the day on Tuesday we are expecting mainly just spotty showers. Overnight, more rain will start to move in ahead of a cold front.
Wednesday morning heavy rainfall and gusty winds will move in. The heaviest rainfall should be isolated to the morning hours on Wednesday. A few showers will stick around behind the cold front but should move out by the late afternoon/evening.
The biggest threats that we are monitoring at this time are gusty winds, brief periods of heavy rainfall, and the potential for large hail. Now is the time to have your First Alert Weather App downloaded so you can stay weather alert.
Sunny skies will return for Thursday on through the weekend.