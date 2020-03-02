Public Enemy boots Flavor Flav amid dispute over Bernie Sanders event

“It appears the Sanders campaign has been content to sit back and allow the media to promote a false narrative to the American people. Sanders has promised to ‘Fight the Power’ with hip hop icons Public Enemy - but this Rap Icon will not be performing at the Sanders Rally,” the letter said in part. “The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for knows what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav.”