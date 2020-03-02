SFA moves up in AP poll

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks continue to gain momentum as we enter March.
The team is up to No. 28 in the nation on the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The 'Jacks have the third most points in the receiving votes category with 47.
SFA moves their record to 26-3 over the weekend with a 95-76 win over Lamar. The win also gave SFA the outright regular season Southland title. It was their first since the 2015-16 season.
The ‘Jacks hit the road to Abilene Christian for a rare Tuesday night game then close out the season at home on Saturday against Sam Houston.
