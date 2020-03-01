Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday Evening - Wednesday Morning. Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our mostly cloudy skies will stick around overnight and throughout the day tomorrow and will allow temperatures to stay warm, likely only dropping into the lower 60s for a majority of the area. A slight chance for a few showers and some light drizzle overnight and early tomorrow morning as well before scattered showers have a slightly better chance of developing as we head into the afternoon tomorrow. A weak cold front will slowly begin to dip south into the I-20/I-30 corridor tomorrow afternoon before stalling later in the evening hours. Showers and isolated thunderstorms begin to become more likely as we head into Tuesday as the weak cold front finally begins to push south through East Texas during the day before stalling once again in Deep East Texas. As this occurs, an upper-level low will be pushing east into the area and will track along the cold front as it begins to move into East Texas. As this system moves through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the stalled front will allow storms to develop at the surface and the added lift from the upper-level low will give storms a bit more energy, giving them the chance to generate damaging wind gusts and large hail, as well as the potential for localized flooding in low lying areas due to on and off heavy rains. Due to the consistency of this systems track and its severe potential, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday Evening - Wednesday Morning. Most of the stronger to severe storms look to be out of East Texas by just after noontime on Wednesday, with scattered showers likely persisting throughout the remainder of the day into very early Thursday before skies finally dry out. Temperatures behind the weak cold front don’t appear to take much of a hit, as morning lows look to remain in the 40s and afternoon highs sticking in the 60s throughout the remainder of the 7 day forecast. East Texas looks to stay dry from Thursday afternoon - Sunday morning, before scattered showers return to the forecast by Sunday afternoon.