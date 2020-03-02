Visitors to San Antonio Stock Show may need rabies test

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - Texas health officials are saying anyone who visited the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo may need to be tested for rabies.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Saturday that people who visited the barn from Feb. 11 to 14 may need to be assessed because a cow in that barn had the virus.
Health officials say they've been in contact with the people who were caring for the cow and the animals in nearby stalls. The cow was being shown by a student.
Lubbock residents who visited the cattle barn on those dates may contact our DSHS regional Zoonosis Control office at 6302 Iola Avenue.
Rabies is spread through the saliva of infected animals. It can be prevented if treatment is started before symptoms begin, however, once symptoms start, it’s almost always fatal, health officials said.
If someone is exposed, it usually takes between three weeks and three months for them to get sick.
