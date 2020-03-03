First Alert: Gearing up for some locally heavy rainfall on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is shaping up to be a wet mid-week period for us in East Texas as a western storm system brings us another round of wet weather.
Even though we may not get in on the severe weather, we will certainly not miss out on some locally heavy downpours that are primed to move in shortly after sunrise Wednesday and remain with us throughout the day.
Rainfall amounts will average one-to-two inches, with some isolated, higher amounts certainly possible. Since we have had several days of dry weather, the expected rainfall amounts will not be too excessive to warrant a flash flood risk at this time.
In addition the rain, it will also be a windy day as gusty, northeast winds kick in over 20 mph, making for a rough day to operate those umbrellas.
Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 60’s before falling into the 50’s by the early evening hours.
Look for some showers to linger through Wednesday night before all the rain and moisture exit our scene by Thursday morning. With drier air coming in behind the departing storm, we will see skies clear out as we progress through the day on Thursday.
The drier air will lead to a return to sunshine and seasonal temperatures as we round out the week and head into the weekend. That means there will be chilly mornings followed by mild and pleasant afternoons under sun-filled skies.
Clouds make a return by Sunday as strong, southerly winds return to our part of the state.
Those clouds will then lead to rain chances returning early next week as more disturbances move in our direction.
