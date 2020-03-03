The fourth pediatric extended care center in Texas, opens in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - New resources and day care options are available to families in Nacogdoches and the surrounding area.
It’s the fourth in the state, Nacogdoches Pediatric Extended Care is a center for kids from birth to 20 twenty-years of age that have complex medical needs.
The center provides skilled nursing care and works with Hettie Legg and Associates to provide speech, occupational and physical therapies.
The goal of the center is to allow parents to return to work or school, give them a break from round-the-clock care, and improve the quality of life for the entire family.
“We are actually kind of an alternative choice for private duty nursing. We feel like we provide some things that private duty nursing doesn’t provide,” said Terrie Thompson, Administrator and Director of Nursing. “Like the socialization that kids get. A lot of times kids with private duty nurses never leave home, never see other kids. Here they get to play and be among peers.”
The center is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 360 days a year.
