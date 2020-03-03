Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — MaCio Teague hit a step-back 3-pointer late in overtime and Jared Butler made two free throws after a steal as No. 4 Baylor held on to beat Texas Tech 71-68 in overtime. The 26-3 Bears avoided losing for the third time in four games since their Big 12-record 23-game winning streak. Texas Tech, last year's Big 12 co-champion and national runner-up, lost its third game in a row. The Red Raiders had 20 turnovers, including key miscues at the end of regulation and in overtime. The game was tied at 30 at halftime, and 60 going into overtime.
NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie guard RJ Barrett tied his season high with 27 points and the New York Knicks held on to beat Houston 125-123, snapping the Rockets' six-game winning streak. The Knicks pummeled the small-ball Rockets on the boards and in the paint to make a successful first impression in front of Leon Rose, the longtime player agent who was hired Monday as team president. Julius Randle added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks. James Harden had 35 points and eight assists for the Rockets. Russell Westbrook had 24 points and nine rebounds but missed a pull-up jumper on Houston's final attempt.
CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White scored 19 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 18 in his return from a broken left foot and the Chicago Bulls hung on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-107 when Luka Doncic's desperation heave bounced off the rim. Denzel Valentine added a season-high 17 points and the Bulls won for just the second time in 12 games even though leading scorer Zach LaVine sat out with a strained left quadriceps. Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 26 points. Doncic scored 23 after sitting out Sunday's win at Minnesota because of a sprained left thumb.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points, T.J. Warren added 23 and the Indiana Pacers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-111. The Pacers led by 15 points in the third quarter before falling behind 102-98 midway through the fourth. Indiana won its fourth straight, moving into a fifth-place tie with Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference. Patty Mills scored 24 points to lead San Antonio and Trey Lyles added 20. The Spurs have lost eight of 11. They dropped four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for eighth place in the West.
CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star guard Luka Doncic was back in the Dallas Mavericks' lineup against the Chicago Bulls on Monday after missing a game because of a sprained left thumb. Averaging team highs of 28.6 points and 8.8 assists per game, the 6-foot-7 guard sat out Sunday's win at Minnesota. The Mavericks without Kristaps Porzingis, Seth Curry, Jalen Brunson and Dwight Powell. Willie Cauley-Stein was available after missing six games for personal reasons. Chicago's Zach LaVine was inactive. Otto Porter Jr. was available after missing 51 games with a broken left foot.
UNDATED (AP) — Kansas is the unanimous No. 1 in a week of upheaval in the AP Top 25. The Jayhawks received all 64 first-place votes from the media panel in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only teams to hold their place after a week in which nine Top 25 teams lost to unranked opponents. Dayton has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1955-56 after stretching its winning streak to 18 games. Virginia, Illinois and Wisconsin moved into the poll. West Virginia, Colorado and Texas Tech fell out.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon and Maryland would be the No. 1 seeds if the women's NCAA Tournament began Monday. With two weeks to go until selection Monday, the NCAA revealed the top 16 teams to this point of the season. Most of the major conferences are set to begin their conference tournaments this week. The top 16 teams in the field would potentially host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 20.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon continue to lead the way in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll as the top three teams. Stanford fell three spots to No. 7 after dropping games to Oregon and Arizona. It was another rough week for ranked teams, with six of them losing Sunday to unranked opponents. That includes TCU, which fell out of the poll. Arkansas re-entered the rankings at No. 25.