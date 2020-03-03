Lufkin Crime Stoppers: Surveilance video shows woman stealing from Academy store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who decided to go on a shoplifting spree in the town’s Academy Sports and Outdoors store earlier this year.
Surveillance cameras caught the woman in the act.
“This week’s Crime of the Week couldn’t wait for one of Academy’s regular sales,” the Lufkin Crime Stoppers bulletin stated. “Security cameras caught her stuffing shirts under her coat, and possibly down her pants, and filling her bag with leggings.”
According to the Crime Stoppers bulletin, the thief didn’t get close enough to any cameras for law enforcement to grab a clear still of the woman’s face. However, the bulletin stated that the suspect will likely be recognized by the people that know her.
The woman is black and has long curly hair. At the time of the alleged shoplifting incident, she was wearing a black, hooded “puffer coat,” black and white vertically striped leggings, and white tennis shoes.
According to the Crime Stoppers bulletin, the suspect also smokes, and she was a passenger in a 2012 to 2013-year model silver Kia Optima that was driven by another woman.
“Speaking of cameras, everyone reading this understands that businesses use security cameras; right? The bulletin stated. “Maybe it's our relationship with law enforcement that makes us keenly aware of the cameras monitoring our every move but we thought it was obvious to everyone. Thieves keep giving us material to share with you, so, maybe not.”
“Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward,” the bulletin stated.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.