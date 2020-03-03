Nacogdoches County elections official confident in new ballot-counting equipment

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County 2020 primary is underway with the testing of new ballot counting equipment.
It was used in the recent amendment elections, but tonight’s much larger election and turnout will put the equipment to a true test.
Election Coordinator Todd Stallings is confident it will be efficient. The scanners are faster and a large screen provides easy ability to review questionable votes.
The goal is to have the votes counted by the time the East Texas News hits the air, or at least shortly afterwards.
