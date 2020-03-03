Officer involved in shooting at the Sportmans retreat subdivision

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Early Tuesday morning Polk County Sheriff’s office reported that they are on the scene of an officer involved shooting at the Sportsman’s retreat subdivision of Onalaska, Tx.
According to a statement put out by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office all law enforcement and emergency personnel are reported to be ok and not injured. Per Polk County Sherriff’s office, Texas rangers will be conducting the investigation and more information will be made available at a later time.
We reached out to the Polk County Sheriff’s office and they have no comment at this time.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.