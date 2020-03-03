Red Raider alum nominated to be next Air Force Chief of Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The current Commander of Pacific Air Forces and 1984 Texas Tech Graduate, General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., has been nominated to serve as the Air Force’s 22nd Chief of Staff, according to Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper.
The announcement was made in a publication by the U.S. Air Force, Monday.
Gen. Brown is awaiting confirmation by the Senate to assume one of the highest positions in the Air Force.
Gen. Brown’s nomination is also unique because his confirmation would make him the first African-American to serve as a service branch chief, and the first black chief of staff since Colin Powell’s time as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989.
According to the Air Force News Service (AFNS), “The Chief of Staff is responsible for devising and articulating Air Force priorities, for shaping the service’s culture, budget and priorities as well as organizing, training and equipping the Air Force’s 685,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian personnel.”
As Chief of Staff, General Brown will also be a principal ally and partner in supporting the newly created Space Force.
Gen. Brown is nominated to take the place of Gen. David L. Goldfein, who is retiring June 30.
“CQ Brown is one of the finest warriors our Air Force has ever produced. He’s led worldwide – in the Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa,” Gen. Goldfein said. “When it comes to global, operational savvy there’s nobody stronger. Congratulations to Gen. Brown on his nomination to be our next Chief.”
“I am truly honored and humbled by the nomination to serve as the Air Force’s 22nd Chief of Staff,” Brown told the Air Force News Service, “If confirmed, Sharene and I look forward to building upon the legacy of Gen. Dave and Dawn Goldfein and the many airpower giants before who have served our Air Force and our nation with such dedication.”
The Air Force says General Brown’s background and education, his commands and 35 years of service and experience, position him well for the demands and expectations of the job.
Gen. Brown graduated in 1984 from Texas Tech University with a degree in civil engineering and earned his commission – with distinction – through Air Force ROTC.
Brown is a command pilot with more than 2,900 flying hours, including 130 combat hours, and serving as commandant of the Air Force Weapons School from 2005 to 2007. He also served at U.S. Air Forces Headquarters in Europe as director, Operations, Strategic Deterrence, and Nuclear Integration.
The Air Force says General Brown has held key roles in operations against Libya and in the air war against the Islamic State, having commanded a fighter squadron, two fighter wings and U.S. Air Forces Central Command. Gen, Brown served as the deputy Commander for U.S. Central Command prior to his current assignment.
The release from AFNS states that as Commander of the Pacific Air Forces, a military group involving more than 46,000 Airmen spread over half the globe; Gen. Brown is deeply familiar with the Korean Peninsula and Asia, and devising policies and tactics that guarantee mission success in an increasingly complex and dangerous part of the world.
AFNS says Brown has been guided by what he describes as his “four tenets” – execute at a high standard; be disciplined in execution; pay attention to the details; and have fun.
Pending Senate confirmation, Brown will sit as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and represent the Air Force to the public, to Congress, industry partners as well as allies.
“Regardless of our respective ranks and positions," Gen. Brown said in a 2018 speech, "we must execute to the best of our abilities and we must do it right the first time because the application of airpower is serious business where half-hearted efforts and playing for second place are not options.”
“It is an absolute privilege for Sharene and I to represent our Airmen and families and we remain committed to serving them each day with the unwavering support that will ensure we remain the greatest Air Force in the world.”
