SFA Women Track and field wins SLC Indoor Championships

SFA Women win the SLC Indoor Championship on Monday (Source: Evan Luecke)
March 2, 2020 at 10:08 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 10:08 PM

From SFA Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The SFA women's track and field team claimed its second consecutive and tenth overall indoor title on the final day of the 2020 Southland Conference Indoor Championship on Monday at the Birmingham Crossplex. The Ladyjacks accrued 138.75 total points to beat out rival Northwestern State (117.5) on the strength of five individual champions and numerous other point scorers.

The Lumberjacks took fourth place overall with 63 points, buoyed by a strong opening day performance in which they led the field of teams with 36 points.

Women's Individual Champions

Kelsey Ramirez (Mile run) - 5:06.30

Kelsey Ramirez (3000M) - 9:53.41

Mathilde Coquillaud-Salomon (60m Hurdles) - 8.48

Women's DMR (LaSean Davis, Daijia Carr, Nissi Kabongo, Kelsey Ramirez) - 12:04.03

Kaylee Bizzell - Pole Vault - 4.07m

LaSean Davis - 800M - 2:14.86

Men's Individual Champions

Branson Ellis - Pole Vault - 5.62m

Trenton Bridges - Weight Throw - 19.12m

Women's Scorers

Imani Nave - 60M - 7.59 - 6th

Imani Nave - 200M - 24.19 - 3rd

Imani Nave - 400M - 54.01 - 2nd

Brianna Nolen - 800M - 2:12.62 - 2nd

Caitlin Lennon - 800M - 2:19.51 - 7th

Rachel Taylor - Mile run - 5:09.95 - 6th

Claire Crone - 3000M - 10:08.13 - 8th

Claire Crone - 5000M - 17:11.22 - 3rd

Women's 4x400M relay (Imani Nave, Cayla Burch, Mathilde Coquillaud-Salomon, Nissi Kabongo) - 3:42.18 - 2nd

Nissi Kabongo - High Jump - 1.70m - 2nd

Skylar Hall - Pole Vault - 3.42m - 7th

Mallory Dotson - Shot Put - 13.91m - 6th

Riley Cross - Shot Put - 13.88m - 7th

Bellodgia Roberson - Weight Throw - 16.97m - 4th

Mallory Dotson - Weight Throw - 16.04m - 8th

Mathilde Coquillaud-Salomon - Pentathlon - 3849 - 2nd

Caitlin Lennon - Pentathlon - 3722 - 6th

Avery Ellis-Byerly - Pentathlon - 3477 - 8th

Men's Scorers

Parker Jones - Mile run - 4:21.49 - 8th

Men's 4x400M relay (Ashton Callahan, Darian Sankey, Justin Garcia, AJ Bennett) - 3:12.17 - 2nd

Asani Hilton - High Jump - 2.08m - 3rd

Noah Berney - High Jump - 2.05m - 5th

Carter Scott - Pole Vault - 5.06m - 3rd

Asani Hilton - Heptathlon - 5245 - 4th

Noah Berney - Heptathlon - 5104 - 6th

AJ Bennett - 200M - 21.48 - 5th

AJ Bennett - 400M - 47.12 - 3rd