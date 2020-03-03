Texas Tech vet school continues to hire faculty, expecting upwards of 20 hired by fall of 2021

“As we bring in candidates to interview, one of the things that we like to do is to be able to show that community excitement around this project," said TTU School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Dr. Guy Loneragan. "Everywhere you go, they say, ‘what do you do, you work in the vet school?’ and they’re just excited, a smile comes across their face. It’s fantastic to be here as part of that program and we look forward to bringing in the whole group of faculty, staff and students to get this program up and running.”