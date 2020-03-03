VIDEO: New Jersey state troopers rescue man from burning truck with seconds to spare

SOMERSET COUNTY, New Jersey (KLTV) - A New Jersey state trooper’s body cam caught dramatic footage of him and another trooper rescuing a truck driver from his burning vehicle seconds before it exploded.
According to a post on the New Jersey State Police Facebook page, the rescue occurred at about 3:35 p.m. on Monday on Interstate 287 in Bridgewater Township in Somerset County.
Trooper Robert Tarleton was talking to a driver during a traffic stop when a nearby 18-wheeler ran off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail and bridge abutment, and then burst into flames.
In the video, after Tarleton hears the crash, he hands the person his or her driver’s license and says, “You’re good. Get out of here.”
He immediately ran back to his patrol unit and requested fire and emergency medical services personnel to respond to the crash.
“As he drove to the scene, Trooper Tarleton calmly provided an update to dispatch before exiting his vehicle and sprinting to the burning tractor-trailer,” the Facebook post stated. “As he approached the truck, State Police Lieutenant Edward Ryer, who was on his way home from work when he witnessed the crash, was out of his vehicle attempting to rescue the driver from the cab.”
Working together, the two state troopers pulled the driver from the burning truck’s cab and dragged him to safety before it exploded.
According to the Facebook post, the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The cause of the crash still under investigation.
