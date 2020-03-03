White gloves, revolver lead to attempted murder charge in shooting near Lufkin school

Believing the revolver may have been the weapon used in the middle school shooting, the detective had a ballistics check done using the bullet recovered from Wright’s leg. Though those tests typically take weeks, a Texas Ranger helped expedite the process. A detective delivered the bullet recovered from Wright’s leg to the crime lab in Tyler the morning of Feb. 7. At 1 p.m. the same day, Det. Glawson was notified that the bullet recovered from Wright’s leg had been fired from Thomas’ revolver.