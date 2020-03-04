Angelina County district attorney announces resignation

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Stating he wants to make the transition smoother for his successor, Angelina County District Attorney Joe Martin has announced his resignation, effective March 31.
In a letter to the governor’s office, Martin is asking that his elected successor, Janet Cassels, be named his replacement.
Martin said he currently has three vacancies for attorneys and is not receiving many applications and believes that is because potential applicants cannot be promised a job past Dec. 31.
“I have accomplished what I wanted to do in the District Attorney’s position – I have brought in some excellent talent and we have had good success on a number of major cases,” Martin stated in an email to media. “I trust that Ms. Cassels will receive the interim appointment from the governor. She and I will continue to meet over the coming weeks. I believe Ms. Cassels will continue and extend the improvement of the office. There is just not a good reason for me to stay on.”
