Breakfast ‘boats’ with eggs, ham and cheese by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I love making fun, easy meals for my family, and you might like this one as much as I do. You simply carve out a small loaf of French bread or a baguette, fill, and bake.
Breakfast ‘boats’ with eggs, ham and cheese
Ingredients:
2 small loaves of French bread or baguettes
half dozen eggs
1/4 cup heavy cream
3/4 cup chopped cooked ham
3/4 cup grated cheese (I used a Mexican blend, but you can use any meltable cheese)
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (for heat; don’t use it if you prefer mild)
salt and pepper, to taste
Method:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper (for easy clean up)
Cut an oval shape in the bread loaves, being careful not to pierce the bottom of the loaves. Pull out the bread from the center where you’ve scored it, and set aside for another use. Place the hollowed out ‘boats’ on the baking sheet.
In a medium mixing bowl, scramble the eggs, then add the remaining ingredients.
Fill the ‘boats’ with the scrambled egg mixture. Sprinkle more shredded cheese over the loaves if you have extra.
Bake for 25 minutes or until center is no longer liquid, and bread is golden brown.
Allow to cool for three to five minutes before cutting.
Enjoy!
