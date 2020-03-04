First Alert: A few showers will linger overnight before skies clear out on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The combination of the heavy thunderstorms combining with tropical storm force winds at times made for a tough day to be on the roads or outdoors.
We are now done with the heaviest of the rains now that we are on the backside of a surface low tracking down near Sabine Pass. However, the main upper-low is still spinning in central Texas. As it nears closer tonight, we will see a few more pockets of light shower activity develop and move overhead, keeping the damp weather in place for just a little bit longer.
The wet weather will be exiting stage left around daybreak Thursday, leading to clearing skies and a triumphant return of sunshine as we progress through the day tomorrow. The cool breeze and sun-filled skies will lead to a mild afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 60’s.
High pressure will then dominate our weather landscape on Friday and Saturday. This will lead to chilly mornings giving way to mild afternoons under lots of blue sky and pleasant temperature readings.
By Sunday, clouds quickly return on windy, southerly winds. These south winds will also aid in warming temperatures and bringing in higher humidity levels as well.
With a few disturbances tracking nearby early next week, we will bring back some scattered showers to our region as we get back under the cloudy, gray skies and unsettled weather.
