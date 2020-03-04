Lufkin first responders receive specialized training for Alzheimer’s patient response

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - First responders in Lufkin received specialized training Wednesday to help identify and respond to patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
Affinity Hospice is providing presentations and giving first responders a hands-on, sensory experience. Participants will have to do simple tasks and perform them while experiencing what a patient deals with on a day-to-day basis.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million people in the U.S. live with Alzheimer’s disease. That number is expected to increase dramatically as people live longer and aging baby boomers swell the ranks of older adults. Professionals in many care settings are encountering people with dementia with increasing frequency, yet many have poor or limited training in meeting the special needs of these individuals.
Despite the frequency of interactions, in 2015 only 10 states had laws requiring dementia training for first responders and law enforcement personnel, and only 6 states required training for APS workers. Texas is not one of those states.
