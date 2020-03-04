Nacogdoches hospital creates protocol to prepare for possibility of coronavirus spread

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Thousands of test kits for the coronavirus are arriving at health-care facilities across the country, but don’t expect to see them at Nacogdoches hospitals.
Hospitals in smaller cities most likely will not receive the kits, according to spokespersons with Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and Nacogdoches Medical Center.
“Those are only going to approved [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] laboratories,” said Janine Bey, laboratory director at Nacogdoches Memorial. “The local laboratories are not approved by the CDC for that type of testing.”
Bey added that patients suspected of any serious virus may be tested at the local level, but the testing material is sent to state laboratories which are CDC-approved.
Nacogdoches Medical Center (NMC) follows a similar protocol.
“If a patient presents at our NMC and meets CDC criteria, we work with our local health department and, if appropriate, gather a sample for testing and provide it to a CDC appointed laboratory,” said Reagan Best, spokesperson for Nacogdoches Medical Center. “We follow CDC guidelines for identification and treatment of patients with suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus.”
Instead of treating patients, the two hospitals have instead created a protocol to assist physicians, patients, as well as the CDC in preventing the spread and to improve patient outcomes.
