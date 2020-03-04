Nacogdoches ISD announces lone finalist for superintendent position

Trujillo has been with Grand Prairie ISD since 2013. Before that, he served 12 years as an elementary and secondary campus principal at Duncanville ISD. Trujillo began his career in public education in 1993 as a teacher with Plainview ISD, located in the Texas Panhandle. At Plainview, Trujillo also served as an assistant principal and campus principal until accepting a job in 2001 with Duncanville ISD.