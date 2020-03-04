Nacogdoches ISD announces lone finalist for superintendent position

From Nacogdoches ISD
NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Dr. Gabriel A. Trujillo has been named lone finalist for the position of superintendent by Nacogdoches ISD Board of Trustees. The unanimous vote took place during a special meeting held Wednesday. Texas law requires the NISD board wait 21 days before formally approving a contract with Trujillo; a regular meeting of the NISD trustees is planned for March 26.
“We’re eager to bring Dr. Trujillo to Nacogdoches,” said G.W. Neal, president of the Board of Trustees. “We feel he will be a wonderful fit for our community, someone who can build upon the progress we’ve made.”
Trujillo currently serves as an area superintendent for Grand Prairie ISD (located between Dallas and Arlington) where he oversees two high schools, seven middle schools and five elementary campuses. At GPISD, Trujillo is a member of the district’s executive leadership team that evaluates, recommends and launches district-wide instructional, academic, fiscal, financial and operational practices.
Trujillo has been with Grand Prairie ISD since 2013. Before that, he served 12 years as an elementary and secondary campus principal at Duncanville ISD. Trujillo began his career in public education in 1993 as a teacher with Plainview ISD, located in the Texas Panhandle. At Plainview, Trujillo also served as an assistant principal and campus principal until accepting a job in 2001 with Duncanville ISD.
During his public education career, Trujillo has been named as a Texas Principal of the Year at both the elementary and secondary levels. Trujillo has also been named a National Distinguished Principal of the Year.
Trujillo is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He is involved in Boy Scouts leadership and has served on the Education Board of Dallas Baptist University. He was also an H-E-B Excellence Award winner with Grand Prairie ISD.
Trujillo earned his Bachelor of Arts in 1993 from Wayland Baptist University in multi-disciplinary education. He received in 1995 a Master of Education from Wayland Baptist in educational leadership and earned his superintendent certificate in 2001 from Texas Tech. In 2018, Trujillo received an Ed.D from Texas A&M University-Commerce in educational administration.
NISD trustees began the search for a superintendent in November, after interim school chief Alton Frailey announced his intention to step down from the post. Frailey, who came on board in March 2018, is contracted to remain with the district through this month.