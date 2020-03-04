Nearly nude man causes property damage, standoff with WFPD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Wichita Falls Police Department received a call saying there was a man in the East part of town, near Ft. Worth Street, who was taking swings at a vehicle with a blunt object.
When they got there, they learned the suspect had only been wearing a towel during the incident and by that point he had barricaded himself in an upstairs room of a nearby building.
The suspect continued hitting things and tossing different items out of windows while officers tried to contact him.
Eventually, officers made a breakthrough.
“We put a perimeter around the home," said WFPD Sgt. Harold McClure. "We did have SWAT respond however officers were able to make contact with him, [and] were able to have him come out of the house on his own. No injuries to our suspect, to our officers or anyone else involved.”
The suspect is now in the Wichita County Jail for two counts of criminal mischief and one count of criminal trespassing.
