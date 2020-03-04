GONE IN 20 SECONDS: Black-clad robbers strike clerk with gun, rob store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early on Wednesday morning, two people ran in a convenience store wearing all black clothing and holding a red gun.
The clerk was stocking shelves at about 1:30 a.m. when the two people ran into the store, one of them holding the weapon. That person hit the clerk in the head with the gun, knocking him to the floor.
The other man when to the store’s safe and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Then ran out of the store in a crime that took fewer than 20 minutes.
The clerk did not report any injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
