SFA ‘Jacks finish season with perfect SLC road record

After intermission, SFA managed to gain control and had a 58-50 lead before going on a 7-0 run to grow the lead to 65-50 with 10:23 to go in the contest. The Wildcats narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the 'Jacks still held on for the 77-72 win. SFA capitalized on 10 Abilene Christian turnovers in the period, collecting 12 points off those turnovers.