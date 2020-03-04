SFA ‘Jacks finish season with perfect SLC road record

From SFA Athletics
ABILENE, TX --The SFA men's basketball team held off a late charge from Abilene Christian on the way to a 77-72 victory over the Wildcats on the road Tuesday. The victory improved SFA's overall record to 27-3 and conference record to 18-1, including a flawless mark on the road this season in league play.
The 'Jacks had four players score in double figures, led by Kevon Harris, who had 23 points and six rebounds. Gavin Kensmil added 13 points and four steals and Roti Ware helped out with 11 points.
Led by Calvin Solomon's four offensive rebounds, SFA did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 14 boards that resulted in 13 second chance points.
SFA forced 16 Abilene Christian turnovers while committing 13 themselves in Tuesday's game. The 'Jacks turned those takeaways into 16 points on the other end of the floor. Kensmil's four steals led the way for SFA.
INSIDE THE BOX
» SFA had a stellar day defensively, holding Abilene Christian to 17% from beyond the arc on 18 attempts.» The SFA defense forced 16 turnovers.» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 14 offensive boards in the game.» Kevon Harris led the 'Jacks with a game-high 23 points.» SFA got a team-high nine rebounds from Calvin Solomon.
GAME SUMMARY
After falling behind 29-19, SFA went on a 5-0 run with 6:26 left in the first half to narrow its deficit to 29-24. The 'Jacks continued to close the gap, cutting the Abilene Christian lead to 39-35 by the end of the first half.
After intermission, SFA managed to gain control and had a 58-50 lead before going on a 7-0 run to grow the lead to 65-50 with 10:23 to go in the contest. The Wildcats narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the 'Jacks still held on for the 77-72 win. SFA capitalized on 10 Abilene Christian turnovers in the period, collecting 12 points off those turnovers.
NEXT UP
The 'Jacks close out the regular season and will celebrate their regular season championship as well as the team's three seniors against Sam Houston State on Saturday at home.
This article was created using technology provided by Data Skrive.