Storm damage, power outages reported across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There are several reports of damage across East Texas Wednesday morning and hundreds of people are without power as storms continue to move across the area.
Crews are responding to downed trees and power lines from Reklaw to Pine Hill just south of Henderson, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. The agency is reporting FM 840 is closed two miles out of Henderson because of downed trees. There is also a downed tree down on FM 3310.
U.S. 287 closed six miles north of Elkhart due to trees and power lines down.
Viewer submitted pictures show hail blanketed parts of Jacksonville and Laneville.
Heavy rain continues across East Texas. Click here to keep up to date on current weather warnings in your area.
