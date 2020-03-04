WEBXTRA: Grapeland heads to state 2A girls basketball state tournament

GRAPELAND, Texas (KTRE) - The Grapeland Sandiettes are heading to the 2A girls basketball state tournament.
The Sandiettes will play Gruver on Friday morning in the semifinals at 8:30 am at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio.
This is the second straight year for the team to go to the state tournament. Last year, the team lost in the finals 60-54 to Martin’s Mill. The team had last gone to state in 1989.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames was in Grapeland as the team left for the Alamo city.
