Affidavit: Nacogdoches man used piece of lumber to assault victim, causing injuries

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a man on Sunday in connection to allegations that used a large piece of lumber to assault a man, broke the back window of the victim’s apartment, and stole items from inside the residence.
Sylvester Kiontae Wright, 17, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and a second-degree felony burglary of a habitation charge. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $40,000.
According to the arrest affidavit that KTRE obtained Thursday, Nacogdoches PD officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Phoenix Terrace at about 7:10 p.m. on Sunday.
The 911 caller allegedly said that several suspects had assaulted a man and had broken into his apartment, the affidavit stated.
When the NPD officers arrived at the scene, they found Wright at the scene. According to the arrest affidavit, the other suspects who were involved in the incident fled the scene before police got to the scene.
After further investigation, they determined that Wright had used a large piece of lumber to assault another man, causing injury, the affidavit stated.
Wright also allegedly broke the back window of the victim’s apartment, reached through, and stole items from inside the residence.
Wright was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
