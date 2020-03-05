Chireno Lady Owls fall in state semifinals

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRE) - As hard as they tried, the Chireno Lady Owls could not overcome a tough Lions defense as they fell in the 1A state semifinals, 34-24.
Chireno fell behind 10-2 to start the game and fought back to tie it 14-14. Lipan scored the final six points of the first half to go up 20-16 at the break.
Chireno would battle back in the third and with just three minutes to go in the game, the Lady Owls were down 26-24. The Lady Indians defense stepped up in the fourth quarter and allowed just two points, which ultimately let them pull away for the 10-point victory.
