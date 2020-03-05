Diboll, Grapeland one win from state

UIL Boys regional tournament schedules
By Caleb Beames | March 4, 2020 at 9:32 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 12:10 AM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The boys basketball teams that are left playing are just one win from the state tournament with all the regional championships set after Friday night action.

Friday March 6

5A

Region II: Kimball 63, Mt Pleasant 60

* winner plays Saturday at 1 pm against Lancaster

4A

Region II: Faith Family 60, Chapel Hill 49

* winner plays Saturday 2 pm against Dallas Carter

3A

Region II: Madison 72, Jefferson 43

Whitesboro 55, Troup 36

*winners play Saturday at 1 pm

Region III: Coldspring 76, Crockett 65

Diboll 59, Malakoff 54

* winners play Saturday at 1 pm

2A

Region II: Martins Mill 48, Alvord 46

* winner plays Saturday at 12 pm against McLeod

Region III: Grapeland 83, #8 Tenaha 67

Shelbyville 74, Crawford 61

* winners play Saturday at 1 pm

1A

Region IV: LaPoynor 62, Waelder 48

Laneville 65, Leggett 59

* winners play Saturday at 12 pm

