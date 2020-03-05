Diboll, Grapeland one win from state

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The boys basketball teams that are left playing are just one win from the state tournament with all the regional championships set after Friday night action.
Friday March 6
5A
Region II: Kimball 63, Mt Pleasant 60
* winner plays Saturday at 1 pm against Lancaster
4A
Region II: Faith Family 60, Chapel Hill 49
* winner plays Saturday 2 pm against Dallas Carter
3A
Region II: Madison 72, Jefferson 43
Whitesboro 55, Troup 36
*winners play Saturday at 1 pm
Region III: Coldspring 76, Crockett 65
Diboll 59, Malakoff 54
* winners play Saturday at 1 pm
2A
Region II: Martins Mill 48, Alvord 46
* winner plays Saturday at 12 pm against McLeod
Region III: Grapeland 83, #8 Tenaha 67
Shelbyville 74, Crawford 61
* winners play Saturday at 1 pm
1A
Region IV: LaPoynor 62, Waelder 48
Laneville 65, Leggett 59
* winners play Saturday at 12 pm
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.