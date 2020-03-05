East Texas Ag News: Coronavirus scare affecting cattle future board

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re looking into cattle prices from the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
Compared to last week, all feeder steers and heifers averages ended between one and three dollars higher. Buyer aggression and demand remained strong on the current mixed quality of feeder calves.
Meantime, slaughter cows finished firm and slaughter bulls ended two dollars higher.
The futures board continues to cave due to the coronavirus. Traders remain on edge as to the potential harm it could bring to the export market, especially in China.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.