First Alert: A joyous return to sunshine and mild temperatures

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clear skies and dry air will lead to a chilly night with overnight lows bottoming out in the middle 40’s.
Friday will be fantastic as a chilly start gives way to a seasonally mild and pleasant afternoon with daytime highs in the middle 60’s under blue skies and lots of sunshine.
We will keep this nice weather rolling along as we transition into the weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny with more mild conditions. By Sunday, however, warm, southerly winds will kick in. This will lead to increasing clouds and warmer temperature readings throughout East Texas.
Those clouds and warm winds will combine with a few passing disturbances early next week to bring back some rain chances. At this time, Monday looks to be one of the better days for rain when a 40% chance of scattered showers enters the equation. Rain chances will be very low Tuesday and Wednesday as most areas remain dry under a mostly cloudy sky to go along with warm and humid conditions.
Toward the end of next week, however, another western storm will start to push out of the desert southwest and into the plains. Depending upon its track, that could bring us some better rain and storm chances by next Thursday or Friday.
