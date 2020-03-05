Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — George Springer's goal for the 2020 season is to be more consistent, just like teammate Michael Brantley. Brantley is a four-time All-Star who has finished among the top 10 in batting average four times in 10 full seasons. Springer hit .292 with a .383 on-base percentage and a .974 OPS last year, all career bests. He is trying to shorten his swing, reducing some of the arm and hand movement that can lead to wild misses. Even if Springer doesn't match Brantley's consistency, new Astros manager Dusty Baker doesn't plan on pulling him from the lead-off spot.