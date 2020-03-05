High winds gusts caused slight damage in parts of East Texas

REKLAW, Texas (KTRE) - High wind gusts caused slight damage in parts of East Texas on Wednesday. A woman is left surveying the damage to her home in Reklaw as a result.
Around 7 a.m., Raven Brown heard noises outside of her home.
“My dog started barking, so I came to look out the window,” Brown said. “The tree had been across the driveway and then as I was looking out, the tree just uprooted and fell down into the yard."
The National Weather Service of Shreveport said heavy rain and wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour blew across Cherokee and Rusk county areas.
“Well, there's lot of shingles around from where the wind has blown them off. There's a lot of trash thrown around from the other neighbor’s yard and stuff like that,” Brown explained.
Brown says she was fortunate that she was not harmed.
“Oh yeah, if the tree would've fallen the other way, who knows,” Brown said. “My bedroom is actually where the tree is, so I got pretty lucky."
Although no significant damage was done, crews responded to downed trees and other structural damage between Reklaw and Mount Enterprise. Like a few other East Texans, this week raven has plans to fix what was damaged.
“Our landlord is putting plastic on the roof. So that if it continues to rain, that we do not get any leaks,” Brown said.
The National Weather Service of Shreveport says they will send a team to investigate if more information comes to light, but for now they believe the damage was caused by straightline winds.
