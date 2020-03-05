Law enforcement chase stolen ‘Bobcat’ down busy N.C. roads

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An 18-year-old man is accused of leading multiple agencies on a unique pursuit through the Wilmington area Wednesday night.
Videos submitted by WECT viewers Sheldon Hamilton and Chris Gore show multiple law enforcement vehicles on College Road. Amid the blue police lights, you can see a white Bobcat pass with a trail of patrol cars behind it.
Wilmington police say the driver was operating a skid-steer loader “erratically” and that’s when the sheriff’s office began to pursue him. WPD became involved when the driver crossed into city limits.
The chase went up Military Cutoff Road, to Gordon, to College, to Lennon, to Market and over to Cardinal before deputies subdued the suspect near the Inland Greens subdivision.
According to Lt. Brewer, Adarious Walker was taken into custody. He has been charged with:
- Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers (M)
- Reckless Driving To Endanger (M)
- Fail To Heed Light/Siren (M)
- No Operators License (M)
- Impede Traffic - Sit/Stand/Lie Highway (M)
- Fail To Stop Steady Red Light (M)
There are no reports of damage involved in the incident.
Law enforcement doesn’t believe Walker used drugs or alcohol prior to last night’s chase.
A representative for Herc Rentals on Market Street said the bobcat belonged to the company and was stolen from a construction site at the Mayfaire Shopping Center.
The Wilmington Police Department has not yet confirmed that the bobcat was stolen.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.