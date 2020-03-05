EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Rain is moving out early this morning and skies will quickly clear behind the low pressure. Expect mostly sunny skies by this afternoon with much lighter winds and temperatures near average in the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine will continue tomorrow and into the weekend. Temperatures will be near average in the 60s each afternoon. Winds will begin to increase by Sunday with a few more clouds. Then, chances for rain will return late Sunday night into Monday. Expect rain off and on for the first half of next week with temperatures warming into the 70s.