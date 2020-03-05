Prosecutors urge denial of early prison release for Madoff

In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, Bernard Madoff arrives at Federal Court in New York. Madoff, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, is seeking an early release from prison. The Department of Justice confirmed on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 that Madoff has a pending request to get his 150-year sentence reduced. (Source: AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File)