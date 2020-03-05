Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! A beautiful and sunny day is on tap for us this afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 60s across the majority of the area. Skies will remain clear overnight and as we wake up tomorrow morning, a weak cold front will move through East Texas. No precipitation will form as this front moves through and skies will remain clear, leading to more sunshine for our Friday. Middle 60s for highs on Friday and Saturday and cloud cover will begin to move back in late on Saturday. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Sunday but will remain dry throughout most of the day, minus a few showers that will be possible during the evening and overnight hours. Better chances for scattered showers on Monday before rain becomes a bit more spotty on Tuesday. Rain chances will once again increase heading into the second half of the workweek as widespread showers will once again be likely so be sure to keep that umbrella close. Despite the once again persistent rain, afternoon temperatures are still on track to trend on the warmer side and will likely remain in the 70s throughout a majority of next week!